Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells $183,620.75 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,495 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $183,620.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZG stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

