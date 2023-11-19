Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $196,488.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $196,488.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $697,941.44.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

