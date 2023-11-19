Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,227 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

