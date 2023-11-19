Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells $183,984.20 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $183,984.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $127,250.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.