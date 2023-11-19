Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Posts Earnings Results

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million.

Zenvia Stock Down 14.8 %

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $43.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 29.7% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zenvia by 75.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zenvia by 333.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

