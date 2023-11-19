Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $28.43. Zai Lab shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 108,354 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

