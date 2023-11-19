Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. Acquires 30,769 Shares

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,461.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,408,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,063. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of XERS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market cap of $244.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 921,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.