Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $4.70 target price for the company.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

