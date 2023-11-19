Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $4.70 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIT
Wipro Price Performance
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wipro
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.