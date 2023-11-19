Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
KMB opened at $121.20 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
