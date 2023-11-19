Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EWY stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $67.95.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

