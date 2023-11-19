Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $203,000 Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 67.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $11.78 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

