Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 436 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $754,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Avista Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AVA opened at $35.09 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

