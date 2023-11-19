Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,771 Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNRE. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,556,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 294,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BNRE opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $353.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.