Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 242.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

