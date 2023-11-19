Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $234,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

