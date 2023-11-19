Wintrust Investments LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,294,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,499,000 after buying an additional 677,229 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

