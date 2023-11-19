Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of LEO opened at $5.57 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

