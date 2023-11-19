Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Maximus by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maximus Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of MMS stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47.
Maximus Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
