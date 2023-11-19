Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,220 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $193.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.53. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

