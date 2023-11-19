Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,150 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 267.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 4,000 shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 1.7 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

Shares of PMX stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

