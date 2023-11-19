Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 458,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,067.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,997 shares of company stock worth $3,456,514 in the last 90 days. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

