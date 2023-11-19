Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 18,189 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WSM opened at $178.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $181.46.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 61.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

