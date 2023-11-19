Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

