WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in WestRock by 43.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 219,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in WestRock by 91.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

