Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,512 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $360.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

