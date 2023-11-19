Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $280.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.58.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $247.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

