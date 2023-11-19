WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$5.25

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.67.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
