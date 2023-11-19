Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

