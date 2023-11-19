Wedbush Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $425.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSFT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $385.11.

MSFT opened at $369.85 on Thursday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $376.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

