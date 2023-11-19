Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $636.20 billion-$639.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.48 billion. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to 6.40-6.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.82. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 19,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,497,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,792 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

