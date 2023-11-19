Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading 9% Higher

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.64. 25,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 64,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Waldencast by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

