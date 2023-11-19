Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VGZ

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.49. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.