Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.03) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.71). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $835.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.