Veritable L.P. Sells 219 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $225.44 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 125.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

