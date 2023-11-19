Veritable L.P. Sells 166 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.28. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Bank of America cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

