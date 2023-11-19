Veritable L.P. Sells 166 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.28. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $147.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on ARW
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Electronics
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.