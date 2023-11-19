Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.4% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE JPM opened at $152.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $441.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

