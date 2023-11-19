Veritable L.P. Has $410,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.