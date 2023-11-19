Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 48.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 112.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

