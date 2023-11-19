Veritable L.P. Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 97.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

