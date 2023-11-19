Veritable L.P. Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $73.94 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

