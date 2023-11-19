Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

