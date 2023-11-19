Veritable L.P. Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $46.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.