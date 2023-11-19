Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $2,254,750 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

