Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $29,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

VRSK stock opened at $237.12 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.63.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $2,254,750. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

