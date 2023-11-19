VEON (VEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. VEON has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEON. StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

