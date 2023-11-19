VEON (VEON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.
VEON Stock Performance
Shares of VEON stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. VEON has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEON. StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
