Vaxart, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,976.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 282,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 269,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 180.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

