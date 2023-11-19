Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

