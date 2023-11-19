Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after purchasing an additional 209,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 798,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 199,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 199,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,761,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.