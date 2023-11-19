US Student Housing REIT (ASX:USQ) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

US Student Housing REIT (ASX:USQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
US Student Housing REIT Stock Performance
US Student Housing REIT Company Profile
US Student Housing REIT operates as a multi-family residential REIT company. It provides renting and operating own or leased real estate properties. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia.
