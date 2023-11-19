Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $4.00 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.39. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,341 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

